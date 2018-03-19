Longford District Cout: Local man on criminal damage charge

A man accused of breaking the two front windows of a pub in Longford town has been remanded on bail until a court sitting scheduled for later this month.

Michael Nevin, of Cooleny, Longford was charged with damaging both windows at Roy’s Bar, Main Street, Longford on February 26 2017.

Garda Liam Doherty said the accused gave no reply when the charge was put to him prior to court proceedings being heard before Judge Conal Gibbons.

The State said it would not be opposing bail with defence solicitor Frank Gearty asking for disclosure of statements and other documentation relevant to the case to be provided.

Mr Gearty also said he would be submitting an application for legal aid on account of his client’s financial means, a request which was subsequently granted by Judge Gibbons.

Inspector Blaíthín Moran also confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had granted summary disposal on the matter, meaning the case had been deemed suitable to be heard before the District Court.

Upon being informed of that decision, Judge Gibbons remanded Mr Nevin to appear back at a sitting of Longford District Court on March 27 2018.