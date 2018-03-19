Longford District Court: Man charged with handling stolen property

A man charged with handling stolen property from an internet cafe in Longford earlier this year has been remanded on continuing bail.

Robert O’Hare (36) with an address at 3 Camlin Mews, Longford was ordered to appear back before a sitting of Longford District Court in June.

He stands charged with handling a number of stolen items, namely an Ipad 3, laptop, mouse and various Apple computer cables and adaptors which were recovered from a grey laptop bag on January 19 2018.

That discovery led gardaí to subsequently charge Mr O’Hare under the terms of Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Judge Conal Gibbons, standing in for his colleague Judge Seamus Hughes, made the order after hearing parts of the case had already been heard before the Co Mayo native.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty told Judge Gibbons certain elements of the case had already been heard before Judge Hughes.

Mr Gearty also said his client had pleaded guilty to the said offence on February 6 2018.

“It is an indictable offence,” noted Judge Gibbons while asking Mr O’Hare whether he wished for the case to remain before the District Court or proceed instead before a judge and jury at Circuit Court level.

The Longford man replied by opting for the District Court.

Due to the fact certain parts of the case had been already relayed before his judiciary opposite number, Judge Gibbons remanded Mr O’Hare on continuing bail until June 12 2018.