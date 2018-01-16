Longford weather alert: Storm Fionn to batter the country in coming hours

Met Éireann have upgraded a wind warning for eight counties to orange as they forecast the arrival of Storm Fionn to our shores.

Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry will be worst hit as the storm hits the Atlantic coast, bringing with it very strong westerly winds with mean wind speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts of up to 120 km/hr, strongest near coasts with a risk of flooding.

The national forecaster also have a warning in place for the rest of the country for snow and ice and strong winds. Snow accumulations are likely to sheltered areas and on high ground, while temperatures will dip below zero on Tuesday night.

Longford is also included in a Status Yellow wind warning that predicts westerly winds will reach mean winds speeds of 55 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

The warnings remain valid until the early hours of Wednesday morning, and driving conditions are set to be treacherous in most areas later on Wednesday morning.

