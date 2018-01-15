Met Éireann issues warning to Longford ahead of snow storm

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow-ice Warning for many areas as the county braces for a week of arctic conditions.

The warning was issued by the national forecaster on Monday morning and covers all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

The warning is valid from 6am on Tuesday morning until 3am on Wednesday morning, although further bad weather is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The forecast is for widespread wintry showers which may lead to snow accumulations.The AA have already warned Longford motorists to exercise greater caution this week during the cold snap.

