Longford Tourism set for Holiday World Show

Longford Tourism will be among the exhibitors at this year’s Holiday World Show.

The Holiday World Show takes place in the RDS Simmonscourt from Friday, January 26 to Sunday, January 28.

Visitors to the show will be able to find Longford Tourism at Stand W1 in the Home Holiday Pavilion.

The Home Holiday Pavilion will showcase hundreds of destinations and holiday experiences from all across the beautiful island of Ireland.

From stunning coastal towns to cosmopolitan cities and unforgettable landscapes, there is so much to discover right on our doorstep!

Speaking at the launch of the Home Holiday Pavilion, Brendan Griffin, TD Minister of State for Tourism commented, “Ireland offers endless opportunities for new travel experiences. With accommodation ranging from luxury castles to country cottages, diverse activities such as exploring our new Greenways on foot or by bike, world class cultural attractions and breathtaking beaches, why not make 2018 the year you explore Ireland.”

He added, “The continued growth of Holiday World Show and its Home Holiday Pavilion is evidence of the increasing appetite of Irish consumers for holidays at home, as well as the wealth of products on offer by Irish tourism providers.”

Maureen Ledwith, organiser of the Holiday World Show, said, “Holiday World Show offers visitors the opportunity to meet with over 1,000 travel experts from across Ireland and the globe, book fantastic breaks and avail of special show-only offers.

hether you're seeking that once-in-a­lifetime trip, planning a well deserved family holiday or making plans for a romantic getaway, Holiday World Show is the must-attend event of the year.”

Holiday World Show 2018 will also include the largest ever ‘Visit USA Pavilion’, a new French Camping Pavilion, over 55’s holiday specials, Irish holiday favourites Spain and Italy, as well as an array of other destinations, cruise companies and airlines.

International award winning travel journalist Eoghan Corry will once again take to the stage and present his newly formatted series of talks called ‘Let’s Talk Travel with Eoghan Corry’. Eoghan will interview leading industry experts from around the world.

For up to date information on Holiday World Show 2018 and to see the full list of exhibitors visit www.holidayworldshow.com.

WIN! Tickets to this year's Holiday World Show

Calling all travel enthusiasts – to celebrate the return of Holiday World Show Dublin, Ireland’s premier holiday exhibition, the 'Longford Leader' have got ten family passes to give away!

Holiday World Show Dublin, taking place at the RDS Simmonscourt from January 26 to 28, 2018, is the only show where you can meet over 1,000 travel professionals from around the world to plan your perfect holiday and take advantage of show-only specials and deals.

The travel experts, who are coming from over 55 countries around the globe, include tour operators, travel agents, hotel chains, national tourist organisations, airlines, theme parks, cruise companies, campsites and more. They will transform the RDS Simmonscourt into a hub of exotic, vibrant, multi-cultural activity. Whether you're seeking that once-in-a­lifetime trip, planning a well deserved family holiday or making plans for a romantic getaway, Holiday World Show is the must-attend event of the year. For more information visit www.holidayworldshow.com

To be in with a chance of winning one of the ten family passes for the Holiday World Show 2018, just answer the following question:

What city will host Holiday World Show 2018? (A) Galway - (B) Dublin - (C) Cork

You can send your entries, clearly marked, Longford Leader Holiday World Competition, along with your answer, name and contact telephone number, via email to newsroom@longfordleader.ie or post to Longford Leader Holiday World Competition, Longford Leader, Leader House, Longford. Closing date for entries is Friday, January 19.