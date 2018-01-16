Longford District Court: Collided with a cyclist in Newtown

A man who appeared before Longford District Court recently charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €400 following a hearing into the matter.

David Galvin, Old Road, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with careless driving and driving with no NCT at Deer Park, Newtownforbes on September 9, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Donal Sweeney said that on the date in question gardai were called to a road traffic accident involving a cyclist on the N4 outside Longford town.

“The cyclist was travelling on the road when she was struck by a van being driven by the defendant,” added Inspector Sweeney, before pointing out that Mr Galvin subsequently provided an explanation to gardaí in respect of the matter.

The court heard that the defendant told gardaí that he had been travelling along the N4 behind another car and that vehicle subsequently “blocked his view” in front.

Inspector Sweeney also pointed out to Judge Hughes that the cyclist had been seriously injured in the incident and sustained a broken femur, broken pelvis and two broken vertebrae in her back.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had shown great compassion to the cyclist at the time of the accident.

“This incident played on his mind afterwards and he got a breakdown,” Mr Gearty continued.

“He is in a bit of bother now in that he already has six penalty points and the five that he will get now will send him over the limit.”

Meanwhile, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €200 on each charge before the court. The matter was subsequently brought to a conclusion.