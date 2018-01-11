Minister 'living in cuckoo land' says Longford councillor

The Government will have to provide a good deal more than the €24,000 assigned to deal with clean-up costs linked to Storm Ophelia, writes Liam Cosgrove.

That's the view of Councillor Mark Casey in response to the €23, 736 in recoupment monies allocated by the Department of Local Government to local authority chiefs.

Cllr Casey, who plans to raise the need fo r emergency funding to be directed Longford's way at today's County Council meeting, issued a stinging rebuke to Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy.

“I wouldn't expect much more from him to be honest,” raged Cllr Casey.

“It's another slight on rural Ireland and it's yet another slight from a Dublin 4 Fine Gael minister who hasn't a clue what's going on in rural Ireland.”

Cllr Casey accused Mr Murphy of “living in cuckoo land,” saying it would take €500,000 alone to repair south Longford's road infrastructure in the wake of Ophelia and ensuing winter conditions.