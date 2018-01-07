Weather: Wrap up and keep warm Longford as cold snap set to continue with freezing temperatures
Temperatures of -3 forecast for Sunday night
Weather: Wrap up and keep warm Longford as cold snap set to continue with freezing temperatures
There's another very cold night up ahead across Longford with temperatures likely to dip to -3 in some places.
The county awoke to heavy frost on Sunday morning and motorists are urged to take care on early morning journeys.
A dry and sunny day lies in store but it will be very cold with frost slow to clear this morning. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees in light or moderate, easterly winds.
It will be dry and very cold tonight with long clear spells and a widespread, severe frost developing. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -3 degrees in mostly light, easterly winds.
Tomorrow, Monday will be another cold and dry day with sunny spells, but cloud will gradually increase towards evening. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in strengthening, southeast winds.
You may also be interested in:
Longford Leader National News: Gardaí investigating single vehicle fatal road crash on N4
Longford set for freezing conditions this weekend
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on