Met Éireann forecasting big change with hot weather set to return this week

Met Eireann is forecasting a big change in the weather for Ireland this week with hot weather set to return.

Met Eireann is forecasting that there will be plenty of settled weather this week with sunshine and above normal temperatures.

Through Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will hit as high as 25 degrees with the settled weather set to continue right into next weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for any mist and fog to quickly clear on Monday morning. It will be a warm day with good spells of sunshine and just well scattered light passing showers developing into the afternoon. Top temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees Celsius, best values in the west, in light easterly breezes.

Monday night will be dry with clear spells but mist and fog is likely to develop in light easterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 11 of 14 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann says that mist and fog will quickly clear on Tuesday morning leaving a largely dry day with warm spells of sunshine. Some isolated light showers may develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees generally but a little cooler on eastern and southern coasts in the light easterly breeze.

Dry with clear spells on Tuesday night but patches of mist and fog will develop in light easterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will be warm and dry with long spells of sunshine. Temperatures will reach 20 to 25 degrees and winds will be light and variable. Dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light northerly or variable winds.

Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees. Possibly cloudier in the northeast, keeping highs around 17 to 19 degrees. Winds will continue light and will be north to northeast or variable in direction. Thursday night will be another dry night with mist and fog patches and lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, coolest in the east and northeast.

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, Friday will be another mostly dry and sunny day although a few showers may develop in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light easterly or variable winds.

Met Eireann says that early indications suggest that the settled spell will continue into next weekend, with mostly dry weather and near or above average temperatures. Showers may develop at times.