Highest number of Covid-19 cases since January reported

THE Department of Health is reporting 2,125* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.
This figure relates to the situation up to midnight on Friday. This is the highest recorded number of cases since January and it is the third time this week that the number of reported cases has been over 2,000.
As of 8am today, 259 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation
Reigning Longford champions Killoe cruise into the 2020 senior football final
Connolly Cup holders Killoe are through to the final of the Covid delayed 2020 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship after cruising to a very easy win over Mostrim at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening with the razor sharp Mark Hughes firing over the impressive total of 11 points.
Longford Leader gallery: Longford comes alive to sound of Midlands Motorcycle Festival
Longford became a biker's haven over the weekend as the county town played host to the f irst Annual Midlands Motorcycle Festival.
More News
The gradual easing of public health guidelines will see the long awaited return this Sunday of one of north Longford’s most popular and enduring traditions- Colmcille Vintage Tractor and Car Run
Inishowen boys Oisín O’ Doherty, Eoghan O’ Doherty along with Odhran O’ Sullivan with a message in a bottle they discovered while on holiday in Co. Kerry.
