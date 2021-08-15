National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Saturday 14 August, NPHET are reporting 1,758* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Also today, 248 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised with the disease, of which 48 are in ICU. The number of new cases is a reduction on yesterday.
Even if fully vaccinated, we still need to be careful and continue to follow the public health advice.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 15, 2021
Meet up outdoors in small groups where possible
Try to avoid crowds#COVID19
ℹ️ @ronan_glynn pic.twitter.com/fEzUdJj4ni
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
