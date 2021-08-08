Weather forecast for the coming week from Met Éireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to be changeable through the rest of the week with some drier periods dry at times.

Temperatures will remain similar with highs in the high teens touching 20 locally. Tuesday will be a very mild night however mostly the nights will be closer to average.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the day to be mostly cloudy with showers becoming fairly widespread and many will be heavy. There'll be some thundery downpours too, with some localised flooding. A clearance to drier and brighter weather will start to move in from the west later in the afternoon and evening; but with further heavy thundery showers continuing in the midlands and east. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

A largely dry night on Monday night with clear spells for most though there will be patchy drizzle in the west. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Light westerly breezes will allow mist, fog and some low cloud to form by dawn.

According to the latest forecast from Met Eireann, Tuesday will be a largely dry day with a good deal of cloud about but there will be some hazy sunny spells and also the chance of isolated patchy light rain or drizzle at times. Feeling rather pleasant with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, possibly reaching 21 degrees in the east, in light southwesterly breezes. Becoming cloudier during the evening with some patchy drizzle will develop along Atlantic coasts.

A misty and murky night is expected on Tuesday night with just occasional clear spells before a band of rain extending to Atlantic coastal counties before dawn. Mild and muggy overnight with temperatures not falling below 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the persistent and locally heavy band of rain to gradually track eastwards through the morning, while sunny spells and isolated light showers will follow from the west for the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, as moderate southerly winds veer westerly once the rain passes.

According to Met Eireann, there is some uncertainty for the weather forecast for Thursday with a low pressure system set to track to the northwest of Ireland. Current indications suggest there will be some patchy rain and drizzle in the morning however it will become drier with good sunny spells for the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong at times along northwest coasts.

Current indications suggest that it will continue unsettled through Friday and the weekend with showers and longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures generally ranging between 16 to 21 degrees.