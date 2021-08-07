Latest Covid-19 figures released show nearly 200 patients are in hospital

07/08/2021

Latest Covid-19 figures released as nearly 200 patients are in hospital

David Hurley

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

More than 1,800 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

In an update, posted on social media, it says a total of 1,828 new cases were confirmed in the latest 24-hour period - the highest daily figure since the middle of January.

Separately of 8am this Saturday, 198 Covid-19 patients were in hospital across the country of which 33 were in ICU.

As it is a weekend, a county-by-county breakdown of cases has not been published.

