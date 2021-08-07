BEAUTY SPOT: What you should do to improve the appearance of your hair

Did you know that most women spend nearly 2 hours to wash and style their hair every week? This number can definitely be bigger if you have to go to various events or parties.



Dry Your Hair Using a t-Shirt, Not a Towel

This is probably new to you, but if you hear the logic behind it, it will make sense. Rubbing your hair with a towel after you have washed it can damage the soft ends of your hair. On the other hand, if you simply use a t-shirt made from cotton, it will not affect its appearance or development. When you dry your hair, make sure that you simply dab it with the t-shirt and don’t try to rub the water out of it.

Rinse With Cold Water

This might sound a bit scary, especially during winter times, but it’s a proven and effective technique to make your hair look shinier and smoother. As you probably already know, warm or hot water will eventually make the out layers of your hairs get dilated while cold water makes your hair shrink up. Using cold water will “close” your individual hairs and make them look flat, giving the impression of a smoother hair.

Trim On a Regular Basis

Trimming your hair is like trimming your lawn. It makes it look beautiful and it ensures a smooth and balanced growth. Even if you want to grow your hair longer, make sure that you trim it on a regular basis. Most women trim it once every week or every two weeks, but you can find your own trimming routine. This prevents split ends and gives the impression of a smoother, shinier hair.

Use a Silk Pillow Cover

There’s nothing wrong with a cotton cover, nit this type of material tends to draw moisture from your hair. The human hair has natural oils that protect it from dust and impurities. Removing these natural oils also makes the hair lose its shininess and smoothness. By switching to a silk cover, you avoid this, not to mention that silk covers are also very comfortable on any pillow.

Take Omega-3 Supplements

This is basically helping your hair from the inside, not from outside. Omega 3 fatty acids are necessary for the human brain and other organs in the body. You can get omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids from fish, but you can also take it as a supplement. These healthy fats help the heart and make your hair look more beautiful and attractive. They also offer great benefits for your nails and skin too.

Massage Your Scalp From Time To Time

Keep in mind that there are a lot of tiny blood vessels in your scalp and they are responsible for keeping your hair healthy and beautiful. By massaging your scalp from time to time, you’re basically stimulating the circulatory system in your scalp. This helps to bring more nutrients and oxygen to each and every one of your individual hairs. As a result, your hair will look more attractive because it’s better nourished.

Use a Comb For Wet Hair, Not a Brush

Wet hair is very sensitive, so make sure that you are careful when combing. It’s not advisable to use a brush because it might damage the individual hairs. Instead, make sure that you use a comb with wide teeth and start from the end of your hairs working upwards. Carefully de-tangle your hair going vertically and use a brush only when your hair is completely dry.

Don’t Use Heat Tools Unless Absolutely Necessary

The curling iron and blow dryer are the heat tools. These are great when you need to go somewhere and you need to dry and style your hair as soon as possible. However, they also seriously damage your hair in the long run and make it lose its natural sheen and smoothness. Refrain from using heat tools unless it’s absolutely necessary and you’ll preserve the natural beauty of your hair for longer.

As you can see, how to get smooth hair is not complicated. You just have to pay attention to a few aspects and be willing to dedicate a small amount of time to caring for your hair every day.