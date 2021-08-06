06/08/2021

Revenue seize 7.2 million cigarettes at Dublin Port

Revenue officers at Dublin Port seized 7.2 million cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €5 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €3.9 million.

The illegal cigarettes branded ‘Richmond' were discovered, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, in a container that had arrived into Dublin Port on a vessel from Rotterdam.  

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

