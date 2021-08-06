UPDATE: Good news as gardaí report that missing teenager has been located safe and well

Chloe Coyle
There was good news this morning as gardaí have reported that a missing teenager has been located safe and well.
Gardaí had been seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year-old Chloe Coyle who was missing from the Newbridge area since Tuesday, 3rd August 2021.
Yesterday evening, a garda spokesperson said, "Missing person Chloe Coyle has been located safe and well. An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter."
