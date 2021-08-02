Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Daily national Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

Donal O'Regan

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed 1,352* new cases of Covid-19 this Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.

The figures are valid up to midnight, Sunday August 1. As it is a Bank Holiday weekend, no county breakdown figures are available. 

Fourteen more Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals compared to Sunday. There are 177 with the virus in hospital; 27 in ICU.  

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

