Daily national Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed 1,352* new cases of Covid-19 this Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.
The figures are valid up to midnight, Sunday August 1. As it is a Bank Holiday weekend, no county breakdown figures are available.
Fourteen more Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals compared to Sunday. There are 177 with the virus in hospital; 27 in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
