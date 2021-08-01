Health Protection Surveillance Centre notified of 1,098 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today

1,098 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,098 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 163 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU.
The latest figures come as the Chief Executive of the HSE said that 10,000 people availed of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres around the country yesterday.
The centres are being operated by the HSE and are operating throughout the country across the bank holiday weekend.
The clinics were established to encourage further uptake of vaccines and are open to those aged 16 and over who have yet to receive a first dose.
BREAKING: Man appears on trespass and public order charges at special Longford court sitting
A Longford man has been remanded in custody until tomorrow after appearing at a special court sitting this afternoon charged with trespass.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.