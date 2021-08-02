Court wants to know 'where we're at' with Lisa Smith case

The Special Criminal Court has asked lawyers to tell the court "where we're at" in preparations for the trial of former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, who is charged with membership of the Islamic State terrorist group and with financing terrorism.

The case was mentioned last Friday at the three-judge, non-jury court but lawyers indicated they had no update for the court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, said, "we want to know where we're at" and put the case in for mention again in November.

Ms Smith (39), from Dundalk, Co Louth is due to go on trial on January 11, 2022.

Her trial is expected to last 12 weeks.

She is charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 for being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019. She is also charged under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.

Ms Smith is on bail and was not required to attend court on Friday and will not be required to attend in November.