National Covid figures confirmed
A TOTAL of 1,345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health this Monday evening.
The daily figure is up to midnight on Sunday, July 25.
As of 8am today, 141 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 25 are in ICU. On Sunday there was 123 in hospital; 22 in ICU.
More News
Eugene & Deirdre Fitzpatrick, with children Ruth & Conor, Lisryan, Granard: Supreme Champions of the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards (ROI), Chairman Niall Matthews (left) & CEO Michael Hanley
TRAFFIC ALERT: Longford motorists warned to expect delays due to footpath and road works in Newtownforbes
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.