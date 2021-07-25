UPDATE: Good news as gardaí report that midlands teenager has been found safe and well
A midlands teenager who had been missing from his home since Saturday has been located safe and well.
Earlier on Sunday, Gardai issued an appeal for assistance to help find Harry Kearney who has been missing from his home in Derrynanagh, Co Offaly since Saturday.
Gardai thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
'She was my hero and my angel'-heartbroken father pays tribute to tragic daughter who drowned saving son in Cavan lake
The father of a young mother of two who drowned while desperately trying to save her own son in a Co Cavan lake last week has said his daughter will be forever remembered as “my hero and my angel”.
The white coffin of the late Natasha Core being carried into the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna this afternoon
