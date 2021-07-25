Search our Archive

26/07/2021

UPDATE: Good news as gardaí report that midlands teenager has been found safe and well

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A midlands teenager who had been missing from his home since Saturday has been located safe and well.

Gardaí in midlands seek public's assistance to help find missing teenager

Earlier on Sunday, Gardai issued an appeal for assistance to help find Harry Kearney who has been missing from his home in Derrynanagh, Co Offaly since Saturday. 

Gardai thanked the public and the media for their assistance. 

The father of a young mother of two who drowned while desperately trying to save her own son in a Co Cavan lake last week has said his daughter will be forever remembered as “my hero and my angel”.

 

