Search our Archive

25/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

EZ Living Furniture allows staff home early to enjoy warm weather

EZ Living Furniture allows staff home early to enjoy warm weather

Reporter:

Reporter

EZ Living Furniture stores across Ireland closed their doors early for a great reason on Thursday.

The popular store shut up shop at 4.30pm to allow staff home to enjoy the beautiful evening sunshine amid Ireland's ongoing heatwave. 

Stores would normally stay open until 6 or 7pm on a Thursday but the company said "sometimes you've just got to get outside and enjoy the sun." They made the decision to show appreciation for their staff.

In a post to customers on social media, EZ Living Furniture added: "Due to the warm weather, we have decided to close all our stores at 4.30pm today [Thursday] to let our staff enjoy the good weather. We will re-open tomorrow [Friday] at 9:30am as normal. Enjoy the weather and stay safe."

"We don't get weather like this enough not to take advantage. Our staff were absolutely thrilled when they heard the news," they told us.

See more from EZ Living Furniture HERE.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie