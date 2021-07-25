Gardaí in midlands seek public's assistance to help find missing teenager

Missing: 14-year-old Harry Kearney and the bike that gardaí believe he has with him
Gardaí in the midlands are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Harry Kearney.
Harry is missing from his home in Derrynanagh in Co Offaly since Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Harry is described as being 5’ 6” in height, with a slight build. He has medium length brown hair.
When last seen, Harry was wearing a black Sondico t-shirt , black Sondico shorts and blue Asics runners.
It is believed that Harry has his bike with him.
Anyone with any information on Harry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
