Almost 1,400 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed across the country
As of midnight, Thursday July 22, the Department of Health are reporting 1,386* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
There are currently 22 people in ICU of the 106 patients who have been admitted into hospital.
The Department have also confirmed that "This pandemic has provided a prime example of how easily misinformation can spread online, and many people have been exposed to information that is false, inaccurate, or misleading.
"This is known as misinformation and it started to spread about potential COVID-19 vaccines even before any had been developed. Unfortunately, it has undermined vaccination efforts in many countries, prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk."
The posts on social media this evening also added "Do not rely on unsubstantiated information shared online. Instead go to trusted sources including http://hse.ie and http://gov.ie . GPs and healthcare professionals will also be able to answer any questions you may have when you go to your vaccine appointment."
North Longford water restrictions in place to be phased out on Sunday
Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, wishes to advise customers supplied by Smear Water Treatment Plant and surrounding areas of night time restrictions due to ongoing mechanical issues onsite at the treatment plant.
Longford Live & Local continues this weekend
As we move through the Summer, Longford Live & Local is making its way across the county, like a much needed travelling circus, bringing with it, entertainment from Longford’s many talented musicians and entertainers.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.