Almost 1,400 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed across the country

As of midnight, Thursday July 22, the Department of Health are reporting 1,386* confirmed cases of #COVID19.

There are currently 22 people in ICU of the 106 patients who have been admitted into hospital.

The Department have also confirmed that "This pandemic has provided a prime example of how easily misinformation can spread online, and many people have been exposed to information that is false, inaccurate, or misleading.

"This is known as misinformation and it started to spread about potential COVID-19 vaccines even before any had been developed. Unfortunately, it has undermined vaccination efforts in many countries, prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk."

The posts on social media this evening also added "Do not rely on unsubstantiated information shared online. Instead go to trusted sources including http://hse.ie and http://gov.ie . GPs and healthcare professionals will also be able to answer any questions you may have when you go to your vaccine appointment."

North Longford water restrictions in place to be phased out on Sunday Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, wishes to advise customers supplied by Smear Water Treatment Plant and surrounding areas of night time restrictions due to ongoing mechanical issues onsite at the treatment plant.