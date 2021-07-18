Latest national Covid-19 figures released
NEW figures released by the Department of Health this Sunday afternoon reveal there are 1,179* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country.
"As of midnight, Saturday, we are reporting 1,179* confirmed cases of Covid-19. 22 in ICU. 91 in hospital," said a spokesperson.
On Saturday, a total of 1,377* new confirmed cases of the virus were confirmed in the state.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
Longford ladies lose with Wexford scoring the winning point in the 10th minute of stoppage time
A free from Caitriona Murray in the 10th minute of stoppage time earned Wexford victory over Longford in this extremely tight contest in the sweltering heat at the Clane grounds on Sunday.
BREAKING | Longford households hit with night time water restrictions BREAKING | Longford households hit with night time water restrictions
A Longford company has told of how being part of a member-led network for the engineering cluster in the Midlands, has helped increase its turnover by 25 per cent over the past 12 months.
Ballymahon auctioneer Jackie White is giving advice this week to a couple as they look to buy their first home
