Search our Archive

18/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Latest national Covid-19 figures released

Latest national Covid-19 figures released

Latest national Covid-19 figures released

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

NEW figures released by the Department of Health this Sunday afternoon reveal there are 1,179* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country. 

"As of midnight, Saturday, we are reporting 1,179* confirmed cases of Covid-19. 22 in ICU. 91 in hospital," said a spokesperson.

On Saturday, a total of 1,377* new confirmed cases of the virus were confirmed in the state.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

Longford ladies lose with Wexford scoring the winning point in the 10th minute of stoppage time

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group A: Round 2

A free from Caitriona Murray in the 10th minute of stoppage time earned Wexford victory over Longford in this extremely tight contest in the sweltering heat at the Clane grounds on Sunday.

Down Memory Lane | Recognise anyone in this stylish gallery of photos from a Longford graduation dance?

WATCH | Relive every second of Longford athlete Cian McPhillips outstanding European U20 1,500m gold medal run in Estonia

Watch | Bubbly flows as Longford woman wins life changing prize of a new house and car

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

Longford firm in anti-Covid drive

A Longford company has told of how being part of a member-led network for the engineering cluster in the Midlands, has helped increase its turnover by 25 per cent over the past 12 months.

News

Longford firm in anti-Covid drive

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie