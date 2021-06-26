More than 200 cases of Covid-19 Delta variant detected in State
A total of 209 cases of the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 have been detected in the State, new figures show.
Most of the cases detected are in age groups that are yet to have been offered vaccination.
The growth of the variant has caused the Government to consider delaying the easing of restrictions that would allow the reopening of indoor hospitality on July 5.
A meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team to discuss the further reopening is not expected until Wednesday with a final decision due after a full meeting of the Government on Thursday.
Magnificent Longford hurlers hammer Louth in the Lory Meagher Cup
The rampant Longford hurlers produced a magnificent display to hammer the reigning champions Louth in their opening game in the Lory Meagher Cup at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Crucial Kildare goals knock Longford U-17s out of the championship
Goals at crucial stages of the game proved decisive as Kildare knocked Longford out of the Leinster Minor (U-17) Football Championship.
