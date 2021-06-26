More than 200 cases of Covid-19 Delta variant detected in State

A total of 209 cases of the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 have been detected in the State, new figures show.

Most of the cases detected are in age groups that are yet to have been offered vaccination.

Almost half of those found to have the variant have been aged between 19 and 34.

A report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) released on Friday shows 103 of the cases (49.3%) were found in the 19 to 34 age group with 41 cases found in those aged 35 to 44 years.

Thirty-three cases (15.8%) were found in those aged under 18 and 28 cases (13.4%) were detected in those aged 45 to 64 years old.

Only four cases (2%) were detected in people aged over 65.

The HPSC says the variant, which was first detected in India, has increased transmission and potentially has increased severity.

The figures cover from December up to June 5, so the true number of cases of the variant in the country is expected to be higher.

The growth of the variant has caused the Government to consider delaying the easing of restrictions that would allow the reopening of indoor hospitality on July 5.

A meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team to discuss the further reopening is not expected until Wednesday with a final decision due after a full meeting of the Government on Thursday.

