Gardai concerned for welfare of missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Stephen Murphy, 19 years, who is missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since Saturday afternoon 19th June, 2021.
Longford International College provides high quality, innovative education
Longford International College (LIC) was founded to make education as accessible as possible for as many people as possible - whether football stars, retired people or someone who wants to take a second chance at education.
Templemichael College is one of two schools included in a State backed scheme aimed at supporting walking and cycling infrastructure for primary and secondary schools
Mark Higson, who is an Irish International Archer, instructs Wolfshead President and Knights and Conquests Granard Visitor Centre Education Officer, Déirdre Orme in shooting technique
Longford County Council bosses faced pleas last week to examine the prospect of purchasing business parks to try and entice new industry to the county
