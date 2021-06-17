"An Garda Síochána is investigating you..." - warning about automated scam phone calls

Gardai issue urgent warning on mobile phone scam

Warning on mobile phone scam

Gardaí are urging the public to spread the word of fraud prevention as people continue to fall victim to scams on a daily basis.

In recent days Gardaí have received reports relating to automated scam phone calls.

The recipient is called and advised via a recorded message that An Garda Síochána is investigating them in relation to suspicious activity linked to their PPS number.

In order to rectify the situation the recipient is then advised to press a number to speak to someone further in relation to the matter.

These scam calls are mainly coming from numbers with the 087 prefix.

On receipt of these communications, the advice of An Garda Síochána is as follows:
• Do not engage with the caller.
• Do not return the call.
• Do not follow the automated instructions – Do not press 1 etc.
• Never disclose personal or financial information.
• Hang up and block the number if possible.

Whilst the scammers may change their stories and methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money.

If you believe you may have fallen victim to this scam, contact your financial institution and report the matter to local Gardaí.

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Multimedia

