ALERT: Gardaí appeal over missing man (59)

Stuart Van Der Bliake
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Stuart Van Der Bliake, 59 years, who has been missing from the Rosslare Harbour area of County Wexford since yesterday.
Stuart is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a heavy build, blue eyes and grey hair.
He has a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.
Anyone with information on Stuart's whereabouts are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford.
All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance.
Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail.
While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal.
Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.
