Breaking | Gardaí locate missing midlands teenager

Gardaí have reported this morning that Abbie O'Brien, 15 years, missing from her home in Monksland, Athlone, Co. Roscommon on Sunday 13th June, 2021 has been located safe and well.
Abbie had been missing from her home in Monksland, Athlone, Co. Roscommon since Sunday, June 13, 2021.
All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford.
All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance.
Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail.
While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal.
Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.
Longford Town captain Dean Zambra reflects on the need to cut out the errors
Longford Town captain Dean Zambra admitted that errors have proven costly for his side this season. The Town suffered their 10th defeat in the Premier Division after losing out to St Patrick’s Athletic at Bishopsgate on Saturday evening last.
A special meeting of Longford County Council is to take place on Monday aimed at reaching agreement over the next stage of Longford's Co Development Plan
