Latest Covid figures as nation's bars, restaurants and cafes resume outdoor service

Covid-19: 41 more deaths and 1,078 new cases, 27 in Donegal

Reporter:

Reporter

According to figures released this evening, June 7, there have been a further 377 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland.

Across the country bars, restaurants and cafés resumed outdoor service today as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres have also been given the green light to reopen.

Here is a full list of the changes which came into effect from today:

