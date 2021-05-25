This evening's figures show 365 more cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland.

There are currently 103 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, 41 of whom are in intensive care units.

The figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Data relating to the number of deaths due to Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on Ireland’s health service.

Yesterday, there were 345 new cases confirmed in Ireland. A total of 110 patients were in hospital, 42 of whom were in ICU.