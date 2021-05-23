Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for majority of country

Met Éireann has issued a Thunderstorm Warning for the majority of the country for this evening. The warning was issued at 4.43pm.

Met Éireann is warning of localised thunderstorms with the risk of hail and spot flooding. It is also warning of treacherous road conditions.

The warning is in place for Leinster, Munster, Cavan, Donegal and  Monaghan.

A number of collisions have been reported already today on motorways across the country with three incidents on the M7 earlier that have now been cleared. 

