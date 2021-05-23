Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for majority of country
Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for majority of country
Met Éireann has issued a Thunderstorm Warning for the majority of the country for this evening. The warning was issued at 4.43pm.
Met Éireann is warning of localised thunderstorms with the risk of hail and spot flooding. It is also warning of treacherous road conditions.
The warning is in place for Leinster, Munster, Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.
A number of collisions have been reported already today on motorways across the country with three incidents on the M7 earlier that have now been cleared.
Longford ladies off to a great start with win over Wicklow in the National League
A goal from Emer Heaney in the fourth minute of the second half proved to be the difference as Longford made a great start to their National Football League Division 3B campaign with a win over Wicklow at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on