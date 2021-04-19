Search operation under way for missing female hiker in Comeragh Mountains

A search operation has been underway in the Comeragh Mountains since yesterday (Sunday) afternoon for female hiker, aged in her 30s, from South Tipperary.

The walker was last seen walking in the popular Coumshingaun area of the Comeraghs. The emergency services were contacted by her family who became concerned about her about 3pm yesterday (Sunday).

A Tramore Garda Station spokesman said the missing walker had been walking alone. She is aged in her late 30s and from south Tipperary.

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association PRO Chris Pires said SEMRA team members, the Coastguard helicopter and Search & Rescue Dog Association members conducted a search of the Coumshingaun area of Comeraghs throughout yesterday afternoon until nightfall. He said conditions were quite foggy yesterday. The search recommenced at first light today and is continuing.

SEMRA and the Gardaí are appealing to hikers in the Coumshingaun, Nire Valley, Rathgormack or Mahon Falls area to keep an eye out for the missing walker and to report any sightings or anything unusual they see to Tramore Garda Station at (051) 381091.