Gardaí seize gun, magazines, ammunition, a silencer and €5,000 worth of suspected cocaine in search

A gun, magazines, ammunition, a silencer and €5,000 worth of suspected cocaine have been seized by gardai.

Gardai made the discovery following a search in the Cherry Orchard area of Dublin yesterday.

PHOTO: @GardaInfo

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí have seized a suspected firearm and €5,000 worth of cocaine following a search operation in Cherry Orchard today, Thursday 15th April 2021.

"During the course of the search Gardaí seized a suspected firearm, 4 magazines, ammunition and a silencer, along with €5,000 of suspected cocaine.

"No arrests have been made at this time, investigations are ongoing."