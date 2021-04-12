Brothers who forced pensioner to buy tools withdraw their appeal against prison sentences

TWO Limerick brothers who aggressively pressurised an elderly woman to write cheques for almost €25,000 to buy a range of tools and equipment have withdrawn their appeal against the severity of the sentences imposed on them.

Thomas O’Driscoll, aged 40, of Boherbuoi, Rathkeale and Patrick O’Driscoll, aged 39, of Wolfburgess East, Rathkeale had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of deception relating to an incident at Goleen, County Cork in November 2018.

Cork Circuit Court heard they targeted a woman, aged in her 70s, at a jewellery shop in Skibbereen and persuaded her to give them her phone number after showing her a machinery brochure.

They subsequently called to her home in Goleen and aggressively pushed her to buy machinery and tools and to write cheques to a value of almost €25,000.

The woman later contacted her bank to cancel the cheques but not before sums totalling €6,500 had been cashed.

The brothers have paid €6,000 in compensation the woman and each also offered €4,000 of their bail money to her.

Lawyers representing the two men were due to begin an appeal at the Court of Appeal this Monday against the two-year jail sentence which was handed down by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin last November.

However, the pair withdrew their appeal after the president of the Court of Appeal, Mr Justice George Birmingham observed that it was open to the court to also increase the term of imprisonment.

Following an adjournment, Eileen O’Leary SC for the O’Driscolls, informed the court that they wished to withdraw their appeal.

Mr Justice Birmingham remarked that it was “a wise decision” and noted the case had involved the brothers identifying a victim who was vulnerable.

He sat with Mr Justice John Edwards and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy.