LATEST: Man injured in Newbridge stabbing incident has died in hospital

The man, in his 30s, injured in a stabbing incident in Newbridge, last Wednesday, has died in hospital, gardaí said in a statement this evening.

A 35-year-old man was last Thursday evening, April 8, charged in connection with the incident in a late-night court sitting in Naas, and was remanded in custody.

Danut Scurtu, whose address was given as Rosebud Cottage, Old Connell, Newbridge, appeared before a special sitting of Naas District Court on allegations of assault causing harm on Jan Prochazka and possession of a knife at Patrick Street, Newbridge, on April 7.

Gardaí issued a statement today, Saturday, April 10, that they are renewing their appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from the Main Street / Thomas Street area of Newbridge at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.