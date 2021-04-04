Covid-19 Latest: Number of new cases shows welcome drop

Three more people have died from Covid-19 related illness, according to this evening’s statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Once again, there is no county by county breakdown of new Covid-19 cases.

As of midnight, Saturday, April 3, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 457 confirmed cases of Covid-19 around the Republic of Ireland.

That figure is well down on yesterday’s total of 511 cases nationwide.

There has been a total of 4,718 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of April 1, 2021, 893,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

636,963 people have received their first dose

256,412 people have received their second dose