MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Rebecca O’Brien.

Rebecca has been missing from the Ballinlough area of Navan since March 20, 2021.

She is described as being 5’5” in height, of slight build with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, green t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information on Rebecca’s whereabouts is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.