Nearly 17,000 litres of smuggled beer seized by Revenue officers at Irish port

Revenue officers seized nearly 17,000 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort on Monday.

Following routine profiling aimed at identifying alcohol products that may be diverted onto the market without payment of the tax and duties due, Revenue officers searched an Irish registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Pembroke, Wales.

A consignment of nearly 17,000 litres of beer, with an estimated retail value of almost €66,500 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €31,100, was seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol products in the shadow economy. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.