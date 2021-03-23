Body is found in search for missing Midlands resident

National News

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Body is found in search for missing Portlaoise resident

Martin Cermak

A man who was missing since last Friday has been located deceased.

Gardaí had issued an appeal seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Martin Cermak.

Martin had been missing from the Esker Hills area of Portlaoise since earlier that Friday morning.

A description was given of Martin and the clothes and footwear he was believed to be wearing. 

Gardaí said this afternoon that the missing person search for Martin Cermak has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

Gardaí added that the matter is being treated as a personal tragedy incident.