WARNING: Risk of strong winds later in week and over the weekend, forecaster says
Wintry showers possible on Thursday and especially Friday.
The weather will turn more unsettled from Tuesday with the breeze increasing and showers returning, according to www.carlowweather.com.
There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers Wednesday and also turning much cooler with some wintry showers possible on Thursday and especially Friday.
There's also a risk of strong winds later in the week and over the weekend.
