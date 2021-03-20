Gardaí appeal for help tracing whereabouts of man last seen in midlands

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been reported missing in Portlaoise.

Gardaí have named the missing person as Martin Cermak who is aged 21. They say he has been missing from the Esker Hills area of the town since Friday morning, March 19.

Martin is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of broad build with short black hair. Gardaí say he is thought to be wearing white trainers, an orange jumper and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.