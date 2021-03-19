Get your dog licence - reminder is issued to Longford dog owners

With dog ownership more popular than ever, particularly over the past 12 months, An Post is reminding Longford owners that Dog Licences can be bought and renewed at all post offices.

Every dog aged four months and over should have a licence.

Under the Control of Dogs Act, all dog owners must have a licence for their pet or working dog.

The Dog Licence fee helps Local Authorities across Ireland to provide dog shelters, appoint dog wardens, rescue neglected and mistreated dogs and seize dangerous dogs, when necessary.

A Dog Licence costs just €20 and is valid for one year. A Lifetime Licence is also available priced €140 at all post offices.