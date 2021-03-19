Garda will be tried in midlands for alleged sexual assault of colleague

A GARDA is awaiting trial for the alleged sexual assault of another member of the force in 2019.

The 30-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a female garda on June 27, 2019 in the Leinster area.

At Tullamore Circuit Court on Friday, prosecution counsel Kevin White, BL, applied for the accused to be remanded on continuing bail for mention at the next Circuit Court sessions on June 29 with a view to fixing a trial date in December.

Judge Keenan Johnson remanded the man on continuing bail to that date.

The matter had previously been scheduled as a back-up trial for this month but no trials are currently taking place because of Covid restrictions.

When a trial date was previously sought in November the court was told that both the accused and the alleged victim were members of An Garda Siochana.