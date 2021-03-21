In the garden: Signs of Spring as gardens begin to bloom

It’s that time of year when we should be preparing for show season, with RHS Chelsea usually taking place in about a month’s time and our Bloom garden at the end of May.

Alas, this year neither are to be. The restrictions to public gatherings mean that all the garden shows are likely to be cancelled again for this year. Unfortunately, the stunning garden that we had planned will take another year before it can be seen by you all. The trees and plants were all ready and the materials too had all been prepared many months in advance but on hold they must all stay until next year at this time, I cannot wait until we can show you all.

So many other things are hold in these strange times, but spring has really kicked in and will not be put on hold for anything including a virus. The weather has been good, the sun has been shining and everything is starting to grow and flower.

My own cherry trees are almost ready to burst into flower and lots of my other spring flowering plants are brightening up the garden; rhododendrons, camellias, magnolias along with so many others. The weather has also put immense pressure on our skeleton workforce here at Caragh Nurseries to keep all the plants watered and at their best, and our kids have been drafted in to assist with fertilising all the field stock, it’s a real family business.

Although it has been difficult to keep up with the workload, our online store really has been our saving grace, we are delighted to be so busy and that all our customers old and new are liking our trees and plants. With the end of our bare-root season comes the start of our potted crop, and this last week has been about getting as much of the stock ready for the season, and now also getting that stock onto the online store.

Jobs for this time of year

For those getting out into the garden this week, the key to keeping the garden looking at its best at this time of year is to keep on top of the weeds and regular mowing of the lawn. That makes such a difference to how smart the garden will look. My glasshouse has also become a hive of activity. I’ve put on tomato seeds, micro greens and some herbs to go with the garlic I put on last autumn.

This coming week here at Caragh Nurseries will be about smartening up the Nursery Park and all the trees in there, giving them a prune or trim and adding new trees to have the place looking really well for when we can receive visitors again.

I’ll fill you in on the additions with images of the place hopefully by then looking at its best, until then stay safe and stay home and keep gardening.

For more see www.caraghnurseries.ie