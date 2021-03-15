Man arrested and charged in relation to suspected investment fraud

Gardaí in Kerry have arrested and charged a man in relation to suspected investment fraud resulting in the loss of approximately €125,000.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested this morning, March 15. He was detained at Tralee Garda and has since been charged.

In 2018, Gardaí in Tralee received a report from three individuals who believed they were subject to investment fraud between 2010 and 2012.

Each person had seen an article in a newspaper which offered an overseas investment opportunity with a "guaranteed return within 24 months”.

However, no money was ever returned to the would-be investors.

The man is due to appear before Tralee District Court on March 24, 2021 at 10.30am.