Grainne's Guide To Bright Skin: Skincare myths debunked

I only need to wear SPF during the summer, or if I'm going outside?

UNTRUE

You need to wear SPF every single day unless you are a coal miner or a vampire. UVA rays penetrate the clouds and the windows and are present every single day, so whether it's Christmas morning or the 4th of July, throw it on you.

A good moisturiser is the most important part of a skin routine?

UNTRUE

Unless you are an extremely dry skinned person, a moisturiser is NOT the most important part of your routine. The most important products are as follows. SPF, Cleanser, Serum.

Retinol is only for anti aging and mature skins.

UNTRUE

Retinol is an excellent treatment, well...for almost everything. Rosacea, Acne, Pigmentation uneven skin tone and also aging

Anti Aging products are only needed if you are mature.

UNTRUE

The battle against skin aging should start in your 20’s, the most anti aging product in the world is an SPF. The light from the sun is the most aging element of the world we live in (worse than cigs and pints)

To exfoliate the skin, you have to scrub the living daylights out of it?

UNTRUE

Don't use scrubs. Just don't. They Are horrific for the skin. They literally abuse the outer layer of the skin. Use an acid exfoliant. Your skin is slightly acidic and actually likes an aul acid on occasion. But like anything, don't over do it

You have to have facials to have great skin

UNTRUE

I love debunking this myth. What you do to your skin every morning and evening is going to have the biggest effect on your skin's condition. You have 14 chances every week to interact with your skin and change how it is going to look in 2 weeks or 2 years time. That's 730 chances to make your skin great per year. How many facials are you going to have the time or money to get? Maybe 5?

Natural skincare is better

UNTRUE

So untrue, incredibly untrue, absolute rubbish.

If you use a product with natural ingredients, those ingredients are found in nature. Grand, but what's growing in the garden isn't natural to you. YOU ARE NOT A PLANT, so rubbing plant juice on yourself isn't going to have any benefit to you. In labs they are now able to make ingredients identical to those found in your skin, like ceramide and hyaluronic acid. Your skin is going to accept these much better than flipping nettle extract. You don't need to avoid all chemicals. You are literally made of them.

You have to invest in all your skin care products?

UNTRUE

Invest in a good serum and a decent SPF. Your moisturiser and cleanser shouldn't cost the earth, and if a skincare professional is telling you to buy lots of expensive products I can guarantee it's because they are selling them, and have a target to hit. Which is fair enough, we all have to work.

SPF is thick and white and terrible under makeup.

UNTRUE

You're buying the wrong one if this is the case. Try Murad City Skin, Skingredients Shield SPF or La roche Posay Anthelios.

You don't need to wash your face in the morning?

Untrue

Wash your gorgeous little face in the morning and evening, simple.

Skincare is a luxury

UNTRUE

Basic skincare is a part of self care, like brushing your teeth, but lookit, if youve the cash, you can make it as luxurious as you like.

Gráinne Callaghan from Westmeath is the owner of Bright Skin, an online education and consultation service.

Brightskin.ie offers Online Skin Assessments €40 for clients and educational Webinars €25 for people working with skin and skincare. She is a former secondary school teacher with a passion for educating people about skin and skincare and providing fact and science led information to her clients.

No BS, no marketing, no sales targets, just honest advice.