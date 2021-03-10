Elderly man facing charges of indecent assault at religious run school in midlands

Charges alleging indecent assault at a religious run school in the midlands in the 1980s have been brought against a man.

The accused, who is 77, is alleged to have committed the offences between dates in 1987 and 1988.

He appeared at Tullamore District Court represented by Patrick Martin, solicitor and when the court heard a book of evidence will be ready this week, Mr Martin said his client, who lived in a different county, was expecting his second Covid-19 vaccine the same week.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the prosecution to March 24 next for service of the book of evidence.