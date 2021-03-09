Met Eireann issues weather warning as deep low-pressure system tracks towards Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a weather warning as a deep low-pressure system tracks towards Ireland

A Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued for Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

Met Eireann is warning that on Wednesday afternoon, through Wednesday night, southwest to west winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65 km/h, with gusts ranging 80 to 110km/h, higher in exposed locations.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Paul Downes, said: “Conditions will turn widely unsettled from Tuesday with spells of wet and windy weather expected through the rest of the week.

“Although Tuesday will start dry, rain and strong winds will push east across the country from tomorrow afternoon, becoming widespread by early evening. Further wet and very windy weather is expected on Wednesday as a deep low-pressure system tracks to the northwest of Ireland – bringing very strong south-westerly winds and spells of heavy rain through Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.”

Meteorologist Paul Downes continued, “during the early hours of Thursday this low-pressure system will clear away from Ireland, introducing a colder and more unstable airmass. However, it will remain very windy into the weekend along with blustery showers, these possibly turning wintry over high ground.”

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a cloudy day with rain moving in from the Atlantic to affect west Munster, Connacht and west Ulster this morning. Rain will extend eastwards to remaining counties this afternoon. Southerly winds increasing strong during the afternoon, reaching near gale force along coasts. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Continuing wet and windy for the early parts of tonight. Rain will clear eastwards overnight with a few showers following and limited clear spells. Strong southerly winds will ease light to moderate and veer westerly in the clearance of the rain. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees, coldest in the north and northwest later in the night.

The weather will be wet and windy on Wednesday. Outbreaks of rain will quickly return to the west early in the morning, becoming widespread by midday with some heavy falls. Frequent heavy showers will follow later in the afternoon with occasional brighter breaks in the cloud. Strong and gusty southwest winds will develop during the afternoon, reaching near gale force in southern and western coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Very windy on Wednesday night, mainly across Munster and parts of Connacht and Leinster. Widespread showers and longer spells of rain with some heavy falls. Southwest winds will be strong to near gale force and gusty with some strong gusts in the southwest for a time. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Winds will moderate overnight becoming fresh and gusty and westerly.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the weather to remain quite windy with frequent blustery showers and sunny spells. Showers will be squally and heavy, some with hail and thunder. Wintry falls possible on hills. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Heavy showers continuing overnight on Thursday affecting most areas with hail and thunder possible, mixed with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Breezy with further showers on Friday, some showers will be heavy. Bright or sunny spells in the morning, becoming cloudier during the day. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest breezes.

A spell of rain will move in from the west early on Friday night becoming windy again also. Rain will clear overnight followed by frequent showers. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees with fresh to strong southwest winds, strongest in the southwest.

The current weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a day of showers with occasional bright spells in a fresh westerly breeze, risk of showers being heavy, possibly wintry. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees. Becoming drier overnight and cold, with lowest temperatures in the low single digits bringing a risk of frost to some parts.

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest that it will remain breezy on Sunday with further rainfall, although it will be less cold with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees during the day and no risk of frost at night.